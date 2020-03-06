Bishop Oyedepo Makes Prophetic Declaration For The Week

The founder and presiding Bishop of the megachurch Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria, and Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International, David Oyedepo has released prophetic declaration for the first week of March 2020.

Concise News reports that the fiery preacher prayed that believers ‘receive calls of escape this week’.

A message on the official page for the outreach arm of his Liberation Ministry reads: “Prophetic Declaration For The Week!!! Everything you use to fear will begin to clear the way for you! You are receiving calls of escape this week! No devil will mess around your territory anymore! #propheticDeclaration #Breakinglimits.”

In a one-minute video posted on social media, Oyedepo, 65, commanded: “From this month onward, everything that you used to fail will begin to clear the way for you.

“Before the month is over, everybody’s testimony of escape has come alive.

“I pray that no devil messes around in your territory anymore. In the name of Jesus Christ.”

