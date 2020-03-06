2face: Why I Didn’t Help Dammy Krane While Signed To My Label

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane has shared a screenshot of the message he received from legendary singer 2face, who admitted not to have rendered him any help while signed under his label Hypertek.

According to the message 2face sent to Krane, the legal issue he faced during the period was the major barrier.

But the “African Queen” hit maker acknowledged that Krane has a good charisma.

“Dammy u know I tell people that I didn’t do much for you because you made yourself. You have a good charisma and you’re so alive with your movement. I wish I didn’t have all that legal sh*t when you were in Hypertek”, 2face had said.

Dammy Krane while sharing the screemwhot on his Instagram account described 2face as king, saying “@official2baba I will continue to celebrate u King! This message inspires me daily to make sure I do more for everybody I can reach 20Years&ForeverAKing