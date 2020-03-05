‘We’re Coming With Another Mentality’, Atletico Captain Warns Reigning UCL Champions Liverpool

Atletico Madrid captain, Koke has warned reigning European Champions Liverpool they are storming England with “another mentality” as the two sides clash in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) last 16 tie next Wednesday.

Concise News reports that the La Liga side triumphed one nil at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg, crucially preventing Liverpool scoring an away goal.

However, Diego Simeone’s wards have endured a difficult domestic season, currently sitting in fifth, 12 points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

And though they produced an excellent performance in the first leg against Liverpool, they will be wary of what happened against Juventus in last term’s competition.

Having won 2-0 at home, Simeone’s team then lost 3-0 in Turin, thanks to a hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to Marca, Koke has made it clear that the team’s plan must be to make sure similar does not happen again, and they cannot afford to simply defend their slender lead.

He said: “They will pressure us a lot, I have seen a few teams so direct and intense. We have to try to win. If we only think about defending, it can happen to us as against Juve.

“We have to learn, so it doesn’t happen again.

“They came out with an attitude and mentality so we couldn’t play the game we wanted. We have to go to win with another mentality.”

On whistles against him, while playing in front of the home fans, the Spaniard stated: “The boss said it. Lots of people were whistled at the [Estadio Vicente] Calderon. It happened to me… but I remember the rest of the stadium singing and helping me. We have to respect the fans. You can only work hard to be at your best and help.”