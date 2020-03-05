Stephanie Coker Opens Up On How She Conceived Baby

Nigerian television personality Stephanie Coker- Ademirokun has revealed to her 483 thousand Instagram followers that she conceived through In vitro fertilization (IVF)

Coker- Ademirokun who challenged her followers on truth about themselves, made the revelation on Thursday.

The mother of one wrote “My name is Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, I am a jetset mum, wife, TV host, entrepreneur and I conceived through IVF. Who are you? #yourtruthisbeautiful #noshame

Meanwhile, IVF is the process of fertilization by extracting eggs, retrieving a sperm sample, and then manually combining an egg and sperm in a laboratory dish. The embryo(s) is then transferred to the uterus.

Recall that the she welcomed in 2019.

She and her beau Prince Olumide Ademirokun tied the knot on 30 December 2016, in a grand wedding ceremony, graced by celebrities.