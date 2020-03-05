Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has a word for people who find it difficult in forgiving others when they are offended, Concise News reports.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Damasus addressed her followers that forgiving people doesn’t one weak, but rather makes them strong.

According to the screeen diva, when one finds it easy to forgive others, it brings a sense of relief from within.

She wrote “Forgiveness doesn’t make you weak. It makes you stronger, wiser and happier. It’s not easy to forgive but when you do, you must admit that there is a sense of relief within you. Free yourself from the bondage of strife. Ain’t nobody got time for that.”

In another news, Damasus, who doubles as a producer recently shared her two cents on how to look sexy without going unclad.

Damasus, who shared a photo of hers wearing a beautiful smile, said there were numerous ways in which women could look good without going nude.

According to the 41-year-old actress, a woman’s smile, clothing, gaits and confidence brings out the sexiness in her.