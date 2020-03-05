South-South Governors To Establish Regional Security Outfit

Governors of the South-South states have announced their plan to establish a regional security outfit that will tackle the security challenges in the region.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State made the announcement after the meeting of the governors on Thursday in Asaba, the state capital.

According to Okowa, the move is necessary to address the security challenges facing the oil-rich states.

They took the decision after the Houses of Assembly in the South-West passed the bill for the Operation Amotekun.

Okowa also said that he and his colleague in the region resolved to revive the Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross-Rivers, Edo and Delta (BRACED) Commission.

The Commission, according to the governors, will harmonise policies that would drive the economic cooperation and integration and set member states on a path for rapid economic growth and development.

Similarly, the governors called on the Federal Government to deduct the thirteen per cent derivation from the source before allocation to states.

“And we need to stress that in any allocation that is being done, 13 per cent derivation must first be taken out of the funds that come from oil revenue before the rest of the funds is shared out,” Okowa said.

On the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), the governors called for a meeting of health commissioners in the region to map out preventive measures.