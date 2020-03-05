Oshiomhole Meets Buhari Amid Suspension Drama

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Thursday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

As at the time of publishing this report, details of the meeting are still sketchy. President Buhari’s aide on New Media, Bashir Ahmad took to Twitter to share photos from the event.

Concise News reports that Oshiomhole has been reinstated by a Federal High Court In Kano as the ruling party’s national chairman.

The court in Kano set aside Wednesday’s ruling of the FCT High Court which suspended Oshiomhole as the leader of the ruling party.

In his judgement on Thursday, Justice Lewis Allagoa on Thursday ordered the Nigeria Police Force to vacate the national headquarters of the APC in Abuja.

The judge also ordered the police and Department of State Service (DSS) to provide security for the former Edo State Governor to resume in his office.

As at the time of filing this report, it is unknown whether the court has the jurisdiction to set aside the previous ruling and who filed the case before the court in Kano.