Nollywood veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu has expressed her readiness to get married again, if the right man comes, Concise News learnt.

Nwosu, who has been in the movie industry for so many years, made this known in her recent chat with Legit.

Asked if she would be getting married again, the actress who has been a divorcee after three years of marriage said “Why not? If I find the right ololufe”

Speaking further, the 56-year-old said she would not mind her husband having a child from another woman but she cannot live with her.

She however, stated that she wouldn’t mind bringing up the child like hers.

“I don’t mind taking the love child in and training him or her like my own child but i would not accept the child’s mother to live with my husband and I,” Ngozi Nwosu confessed.

Meanwhile, Nwosu shared the first-ever Nollywood onscreen kiss with Kenneth Okonkwo in 1993 ‘Living in Bondage’ movie, where she played the role of ‘Ego’.

One of her biggest role was playing ‘Peace’ in Amaka Igwe’s “Fuji House of Commotion”.

“Peace” was Chief Fuji’s favourite wife and the only Igbo woman in a Yoruba polygamous family.