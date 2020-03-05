Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Thursday, March 5th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Thursday, March 5th, 2020.

A High Court in Maitama, Abuja, Wednesday suspended Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Concise News understands that Justice Danlami Senchi ruled that Oshiomhole should step aside pending the determination of the substantive suit seeking his perpetual removal. The judge ruled that political parties must be bound by their constitution and having been suspended by his ward, Oshiomhole is restrained from functioning as the National Chairman of APC.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it will respect the decision of an Abuja High Court that suspended Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the party. Victor Giadom, the acting National Secretary of the party, made this known on Wednesday during a news conference at the APC headquarters in Abuja.

Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, says the purpose of God for Nigeria in his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), “will now be fulfilled”, following the suspension of the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, by an Abuja court. Addressing party members during the Edo South Senatorial rally of the APC in Benin city, Obasaki, who is at loggerheads with his predecessor over the soul of the party in the state, said the ruling was God’s plan.

Former Governor of Edo State Adams Oshiomhole has filed for a stay of execution of action over an Abuja High Court interim order suspending him as the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC). Chief Press Secretary to the APC Chairman, Simon Egbebulem, said that the legal team of Oshiomhole is studying the matter. He added that the chairman has filed for a stay of execution and appealed the ruling.

The United States Department of State says it will give $7 million (N2.5 billion) reward to anyone with credible information that can lead to the arrest of Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram insurgent group. This was disclosed in a tweet by the Rewards for Justice Program (RJP), the counterterrorism rewards program of the US Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service.

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his sacrifices for humanity, especially for the African continent. Buhari’s commendation was contained in his message commemorating the former president’s 83rd birthday, noting that his commitment to Nigeria’s nationhood had been outstanding. The President, in the message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, prayed to God to grant Obasanjo longer life and strength, so he could continue in his service to the world.

Founder and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has revealed how he spends over $2 million monthly on his philanthropic activities. Mbaka made the revelation shortly after presenting N18.8 million to the management of Annunciation Specialist Hospital, Emene, Enugu, on behalf of Multi-Life Savers for the Less Privileged, a non-governmental arm of his ministry.

The Kano State House of Assembly has received a fresh petition against Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II for alleged behavioural misconduct. Concise News reports that the Chairman Committee on Local Government and Emirates, Hon. Zubairu Masu, made this kn0wn during plenary on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s parliament approved Denys Shmygal as the new prime minister on Wednesday after his predecessor resigned following a leak of a recording where he criticised President Volodymyr Zelensky. Reports say Zelensky was unhappy with the government’s handling of the economy and its flagging popularity, sparking a reshuffle of his top team — the foreign, defence and finance ministries all getting new bosses.

Defending champions Manchester City will travel to Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while record winners, Arsenal, visit Sheffield United. While the holders edged out Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 on Wednesday to reach the last eight, Arsenal, who are 13-time winners, recorded a 2-0 victory at Portsmouth to advance.

