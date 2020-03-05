Kenneth Petty , the husband of American rapper Nicki Minaj has been arrested by the U.S marshals for failing to register as sex offender. Petty, according to TMZ was in federal custody on Wednesday.

Nicki’s husband moved to California in July 2019, but according to law enforcement he got pulled over in Beverly Hills in November and that’s when his legal troubles started.

According to report, Bev Hills PD made a traffic stop on November 15 and determined Petty was a registered sex offender in New York state but had not registered in California … as required.

He was arrested and released on a $20,000 bond.

The L.A. County D.A. charged him for failing to register as a sex offender.