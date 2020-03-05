Kenneth Petty , the husband of American rapper Nicki Minaj has been arrested by the U.S marshals for failing to register as sex offender.
Petty, according to TMZ was in federal custody on Wednesday.
If convicted on the federal charge for failure to register, Kenneth faces up to 10 years in prison.
