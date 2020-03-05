Home » Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Arrested

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Arrested

By - 11 mins on March 05, 2020
Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty (source: Instagram)

Kenneth Petty , the husband of American rapper Nicki Minaj has been arrested by the U.S marshals for failing to register as sex offender.

Petty, according to TMZ was in federal custody on Wednesday.

Nicki’s husband moved to California in July 2019, but according to law enforcement he got pulled over in Beverly Hills in November and that’s when his legal troubles started.
According to report, Bev Hills PD made a traffic stop on November 15 and determined Petty was a registered sex offender in New York state but had not registered in California … as required.
He was arrested and released on a $20,000 bond.
The L.A. County D.A. charged him for failing to register as a sex offender.

It appears he still didn’t check in after that because now the feds are in on the case. He was indicted in federal court for the same thing … failing to register.

Reports say Petty’s Kenneth’s rap sheet includes a 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape.He served almost 4 years in NY state prison for the crime and was required to register as a sex offender.

If convicted on the federal charge for failure to register, Kenneth faces up to 10 years in prison.

 

