N-Power: What I’m Aware Of On February Stipend – Afolabi

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation, Afolabi Imoukhuede has assured N-Power beneficiaries that they will get paid their February stipend “before the end of this week”, Concise News reports.

The trained accountant disclosed this during a Live Facebook chat with beneficiaries on Wednesday.

It is the fifth day of the third month of 2020, and 473,137 graduate beneficiaries currently enrolled under the scheme are yet to get paid their last month’s allowance.

However, Imoukhuede, a cluster head of the famed scheme, is assuring them that they will receive ‘alert’ soon.

“Let me take this opportunity to first and foremost apologise on behalf of the honourable minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq and indeed all the N-Power stakeholders for the irregular payment circle that you’ve experienced in the last five months,” Imoukhuede stated.

“You will again all attest to the benefits of this programme.

“Mr President thought it wise to institutionalise this intervention programme. And this institutionalisation led to the creation of the new ministry (Humanitarian Affairs).

“I have the assurances of the new ministry that the worst days are behind us.

“I am aware that your February stipends – for the graduates – is already in the advanced stage.

“I have assurances that before the end of this week, you should get that.”

The N-Power programme was introduced in 2016 with the aim of reducing unemployment among Nigerian graduates and non-graduates between the ages of 18 and 35.

The graduate volunteers are paid N30,000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly as stipends and given tablet computers to aid further learning.