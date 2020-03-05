Mercy Aigbe: I Do Not Have Problem With Plastic Surgery

Nollywood screen diva and fashion entrepreneur says she wonders why celebrities are scrutinised for undergoing plastic surgery.

Speaking in this week’s episode of her Vlog, Aigbe said celebrities should live their lives the way they want it, without their fans criticising them.

The mother of two also claimed to know people who have gone under the knife and how that has built their self confidence.

“They’re adults and should do whatever they like with their body, I’ve gotten a lot of testimony who have gone under the knife having one or two works done on their body and they get their bodies back. Just leave people to do whatever they want to do.

Also throwing subtle jibes at people who have gone under the knife but inthe imperfect ways, the actress said if they see the action as a necessity, they should consult doctors who are experts.

“If you want to go under the knife you better just do it well, what’s up with all these orisirisi bumbum that I see everywhere in Lagos, I am not understanding it, some do not even have definition. You see some and it looks like the person is wearing pampers because it does not rhyme with their body.

“If you have to go through knife they it has to be perfect… save up get good doctors do youre research and get doctors that can get it done perfectly.”

Speaking further, the fashion entrepreneur said getting plastic surgery done can be addictive, adding that too much of everything is bad. ”