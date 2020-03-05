Mavin Records ArtisteRema Recounts Journey To Stardom

Rapper and Mavin records signee Rema has revealed how tough things were after he lost his father and brother, Concise News understands.

In a recent chat with chat with Manny Norte on Capital Xtra, Rema recalled how he took up menial jobs, so as to cater for his mother during the period.

The “Lady” crooner who spoke about working at a beach, said his hard work brought him this far in his music career.

Speaking further, the 19-year-old star recalled how he bought a car for his mother, even though he didn’t have any as at the time.

“At some points, things got tough I had to man up. My past life has the same effect on my present being in the music and taking things forward,” he said.

“I had to work hard because I lost my father and my brother and things were left only to me. So, I had to put things in place. I did a lots of job like working at a beach in Ghana.

“Hard work got me my this shape. At first, it was really hard for me, I cried and was really sad. When I got back to Nigeria I had to appreciate my mum for being strong so I had to get her a car.

“I was tired of seeing her trekking everyday. She didn’t even have money to use a public transport or motorcycle. Even though I had no car of my own then, I had to buy my mum a car.”

Meanwhile, the Mavin Records singer made Barack Obama’s 2019 Sure Playlist with his song “Iron Man,”

He shared a list of 44 songs he and his wife, Michelle, were bopping to this summer and Rema was number 42.