Man Utd Captain Harry Maguire Doubtful For Manchester Derby

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has suffered an ankle injury ahead of the Manchester derby with Manchester City on Sunday.

The centre back was ruled out of Thursday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie with Derby after sustaining the injury in training.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed it is not clear if Maguire will recover in time for the visit of Pep Guardiola and City this weekend.

The United manager told MUTV: “I had a word with him before training [on Wednesday] that I’m not going to rest him, but then he rolled his ankle in training.

“He had to stay at home and hopefully he’ll be okay for the weekend, but I’m not sure.”

Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly started in the centre of defence at Pride Park in the absence of Maguire.

The derby at Old Trafford is part of a key period for United in their bid to secure Champions League qualification.

After their 1-1 draw with last weekend, Solskjaer’s side face City and Tottenham in successive games.

They also take on LASK in a two-legged Europa League round of 16 tie in and around that period.