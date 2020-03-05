‘Man City Are Better Than Real Madrid’, Ex-England Star Claims

Former England international, Steve McManaman has claimed that Manchester City are “at the moment a better side” than Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

Concise News reports that City recently recorded a vital Champions League win over Los Blancos at the Bernabeu, the club rumoured to be interested in winger, Raheem Sterling.

“Manchester City at the moment are a better side than Real Madrid, so Raheem is already at the best club for him at this moment in time,” McManaman told HorseRacing.net.

“We never know what’s going to happen in two or three years. When Spanish sides have a lull to a certain extent, then they go ahead and just smash the transfer market.

“If Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid this summer, then that’s the cycle starting again. If Neymar turns up at Barcelona, then that’s the start of their renaissance too.

“Regarding Raheem’s long-term future, I think the thing for him is to continue his career in England, playing under Pep Guardiola, playing for one of the best sides and playing against the best opposition.

“The best sides in Europe at the moment are Liverpool and Manchester City.”

It would be recalled that Sterling recently told AS when quizzed on Real’s supposed interest in him: “It’s one of those things… Right now I’m at City and I’m really happy.

“But Real Madrid are a fantastic club when you see the white shirt you know exactly what the club stands for, it’s massive.”