Latest N-Power News Today Thursday 5th March 2020

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation, Afolabi Imoukhuede has assured N-Power beneficiaries that they will get paid their February stipend “before the end of this week”.

The trained accountant disclosed this during a Live Facebook chat with beneficiaries on Wednesday.

It is the fifth day of the third month of 2020, and 473,137 graduate beneficiaries currently enrolled under the scheme are yet to get paid their last month’s allowance.

As they agitate for permanency, the Lagos Deputy-Governor, Obafemi Hamzat has asked N-Power beneficiaries to write to the state government, rather than protesting on the streets.

This online news medium had earlier reported how Lagos N-Power beneficiaries took to the streets to express their vexation towards the state government for not absorbing them into the civil service.

The protesters vowed not to back down on their agitation for permanency until the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration answers to their demand.

This writer understands that some of the beneficiaries (mostly N-Teach) had already gone on strike by refusing to go to their Place of Primary Assignments (PPAs).