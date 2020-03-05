Welcome to the coverage of the latest coronavirus update for today Thursday, March 5th, 2020, on Concise News.

Abuja Isolation Centre Still Under Construction, Senate President Laments

There is no isolation centre yet in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, for cases of the dreaded coronavirus, Concise News reports.

It was learned on Wednesday that the facility being built at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, is still under construction.

And addressing journalists after an inspection of the facility, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, lamented that the sum of N620 million budgeted to set up the centre had not been released.

Italy Shuts Down Schools As Death Toll Hits 107

taly on Wednesday closed all schools and universities until March 15 as the number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the Mediterranean country hit 107.

The measure is the most restrictive response to COVID-19 of any European nation and tougher than the closure of schools – but not universities – taken by fellow Group of Seven (G7) member Japan.

Italy reported 28 more deaths on Wednesday, the highest single-day total to date. The nation of 60 million people has now recorded over 3,000 cases and only trails China in terms of total fatalities.

No Kissing, Handshake As Italy Issues Advice On Disease Prevention

As part of measures against the continuous spread of coronavirus, the Italian government has issued a decree preventing people from kissing and handshakes.

The Italian government’s special scientific committee on Coronavirus is set to publish a set of recommendations it hopes everyone in the country will follow.

The guidelines also includes that no hugging of friends, and a recommendation that people over 75 should stay at home, according to Italian media.

It also warns people not to drink from the same cups, glasses or bottles as anyone else “especially during sporting events”.

Tension In Spain Over Disease

Spanish politician and Health minister Salvador Illa has called for Valencia’s UEFA Champions League second leg against Atalanta and Getafe’s Europa League game against Inter Milan to be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus threat.

“Even though we agree that measures should be taken to avoid the spread, we think other measures such as cancelling flights and controlling the movement of people through risk areas should be considered before closing a stadium,” a statement from the Valencia fangroups association stated.

That’s all for now on the latest coronavirus news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this online news medium.