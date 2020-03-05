Kano Court Restores Oshiomhole As APC Chairman, Tells DSS What To Do

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano state, northwest Nigeria, Thursday set aside the ruling of the FCT High Court suspending the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

Concise News reports that the presiding judge, Justice Lewis Allagoa, ordered the police and Department of State Service (DSS) to provide security for the former Edo state governor to resume in his Abuja office.

Justice Danlami Senchi of the Abuja court had, on Wednesday, ruled that Oshiomhole should step aside, pending the determination of a substantive suit seeking his perpetual removal.

The judge ruled that political parties must be bound by their constitution and having been suspended by his ward, Oshiomhole is restrained from functioning as the National Chairman of APC.

But Oshiomhole appealed the judgment at the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, before the Kano high court ruling was reportedly delivered by Justice Allagoa.

It is, however, not clear who filed the case at the Kano high court.