Kano Anti-Corruption Agency Invites Emir Sanusi Over Fresh Allegations

The Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission has ordered the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to appear before it on Monday over the alleged sale of government lands.

The anti-graft agency said this in a statement on Thursday as the Kano Emirate requested for another day for the monarch to appear before the body.

Emir Sanusi was supposed to appear before the agency on Thursday to answer questions on alleged illegal sales of government properties.

According to the Chairman of the Commission, Barr. Muhuyi Rimingado, the investigations are not related to any other probe of the Emir.

Rimingado, however, explained that new probe had nothing to do with the previous one, adding that the agency is empowered to open fresh investigation into any body found wanting.

According to him, Sanusi allegedly ordered the illegal sale of several hectares of land and that “proceeds of the sales remitted to the emirate council bank account can be traced to the companies of interest to His Highness”.

“I wish to categorically state that, this commission is entering a new investigation brought forward by a whistleblower on 29th December, 2019, and is not related to an earlier investigation which is still subject matter of civil suit,” Rimingado said.

“As we await the arrival of the invitee, we received a letter from Messrs Dikko and Mahmoud stating among other things that the power of this commission to initiate criminal complaints is being challenged in suit No.K/208/2019.

“In response to that, the commission drew the attention of the learned colleagues on the binding decision of the court of appeal which affirmed the Kano State High Courts decision that settled the power of this Commission to investigate allegations of corruption against any person in the state as decided in the case of Kano state public complaints and anti-corruption Commission & 1 IRS V. Baba Salisu and 26 ors), 2019 LPELR 47107 CA.

“Preliminary findings suggest that, a company; Country Wide House Ltd. served as a corporate vehicle to allegedly launder the sun of over N2bn being proceed of several hectares of land in Darmanawa phase I and II and Bubbugaji, under the former right of occupancy CON-RESS 2016-503 illegally sold to Messer family home fund limited at the alleged instance of His Highness the emir of Kano.

“Investigation further reveals that some of the proceeds of the sales remitted to the emirate council bank account can be traced to the companies of interest to His Highness.

“The commission also acknowledged the right of the legal practitioners under the criminal justice administration law to be present during the interview of their client

“But we remind them on the legal duty imposed by law on their client to honour our invitation and provide all necessary information as required and urged them to inform their client to come forward on Monday 9th March, 2020.”

According to the body, the investigation of the Emir followed information brought to it by a whistleblower, on the 29th of December 2019.