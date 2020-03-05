How We Have Turned Into Heartless Generation- Victoria Inyama

Nollywood screen diva appears to be shaking some tables as she took to Instagram to rant about women who go as far as dating married men.

Although, it is unclear if Inyama’s rants were directed at anyone, in a series of instastories, the actress said “even the beautiful babe is a thief”.

In one of her posts, the mother of three wondered how women enjoy sex with married men and feel comfortable, despite making their fellow shed tears over their marriage.

“Breaking into a home with the punpun is now a trend…Even the so-called very beautiful babe is a thief,” she wrote

“How we have turned into a heartless generation 😔 , Women…How do U enjoy sex with him then tell your children ‘God bless U?? How? How much are you worth? When another woman is in tears? A woman is d birther of life …..and death too…Everything we do has consequences…Everything…Always remember that… Ķá Çhìńèķè méżìè óķwù. Good morning 😔😔😔,” she wrote.

“Every day I watch wedding videos, happy couples yet some girl somewhere is waiting for the groom so they can have sex. The groom is thinking of an excuse to travel to have sex with another woman. Please why did you get married in the first place,” she wrote.