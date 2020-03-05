How To Switch To WhatsApp Dark Mode On Android

WhatsApp finally launched dark mode both on iOS and Android operating systems on Wednesday after users have clamoured for it for years.

How to enable dark mode in WhatsApp for Android

As of March 3, 2020, dark mode is rolling out to all WhatsApp users around the globe. Even better, enabling it is very simple. Here’s what you need to do.

Open WhatsApp from the app drawer or home screen. Tap the action overflow menu (three vertical dots in the top right corner). Hit Settings. select Chats. Choose Themes. In the Choose Themes dialog box, select Dark. You should see the interface switch to a dark theme.

That’s it! You should now have dark mode set up for the messaging service. Dark mode looks particularly good on WhatsApp because of the green accents that are present throughout the interface, and they bring a bit of visual flair to the app.