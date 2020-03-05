Full Message By NYSC Boss To 2019 Batch ‘A’ Corps Members On POP

The Director-General (DG), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has congratulated outgoing corps members as they “are stepping into another phase of life”.

Concise News reports that the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 2019 Batch ‘A’ Corps Members happened nationwide today, Thursday, the 5th day of March 2020.

And the Nigerian youths have taken to social media to felicitate with one another. Brigadier-General Ibrahim, the NYSC boss is not left out.

See the DG’s comprehensive message below:

“It gives me great pleasure to congratulate you all on the successful completion of your National Service,” the DG’s statement said.

“I salute your patriotic spirit and commend your efforts during the service year and wish to acknowledge that your service positively impacted the socio-economic well-being of your host communities.

“Indeed, Nigerians deeply appreciate your contributions to the national development process, especially in the areas of education, healthcare delivery, agriculture and infrastructure as well as the uncommon patriotism and diligence exhibited in the discharge of your responsibilities in your respective host communities.

“The exemplary selfless service you rendered in your places of primary assignment and your community development efforts are truly worthy of commendation.

“Your affinity to your host communities during your primary assignments should equally form the basis of life-long friendships, national unity and integration, which is the major reason for establishing the NYSC Scheme.

“My dear compatriots, the end of the service year represents an important period in the life of every Corps Member. It marks the end of a phase of dependence on the government, parents and guardians for upkeep. It is a period when those who have imbibed the lessons of the service year are ready to explore and conquer the wider world.

“I, therefore, believe that your exposure to the realities of life during your national assignment have equipped you adequately for the future.

“Let me remind you that you are stepping into another phase of life where you may discover that some of your pre-conceived ideas and dreams are not in tandem with present economic realities especially with regards to job opportunities.

“It is now time to apply the lessons learnt from the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurial Training to make the right decisions for your future.

“I urge you, therefore, to embrace the credit facilities on offer by our collaborating partners including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bank of Industry (BOI) and other financial institutions to set up businesses to save yourselves the frustration of searching endlessly for scarce jobs.

“I admonish you also to shun negative tendencies and other social vices. Given your level of education and strengthened by the experience of the service year, you must remain focused, resolute and confident in your ability to earn a decent living from genuine and honest endeavours.

“While wishing all of you journey mercies to your various destinations, I wish to implore you to continue to be security conscious as your lives are important to the Scheme and the nation in or out of service. It is my fervent prayer that the Almighty God will continually guide and protect you. I wish you well in your future endeavours.”