FA Cup: Check Out Full Quarter-final Fixtures

Defending champions Manchester City will travel to Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while record winners, Arsenal, visit Sheffield United.
While the holders edged out Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 on Wednesday to reach the last eight, Arsenal, who are 13-time winners, recorded a 2-0 victory at Portsmouth to advance.
In other quarter-final fixtures, based on the draw held Wednesday night, Chelsea, who last won it in 2018, are away to Leicester City. The Blues saw off Liverpool to reach this round, while the Foxes left it late to defeat Birmingham City 1-0.
The final match sees Norwich host either Manchester United or Derby.
The matches will be played across the weekend of 21 and 22 March.
FA Cup quarter-final draw
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Newcastle v Manchester City
Norwich v Derby/Manchester United
Leicester City v Chelsea
