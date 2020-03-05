EPL: Arsenal Provides Injury Update On Star Midfielder

Ahead of their English Premier League (EPL) match on Saturday versus West Ham, Arsenal‘s medical team have issued a fresh update on star midfielder, Lucas Torreira, disclosing he suffered an injury to his right ankle during the game against Portsmouth (away) in the FA Cup on Monday.

Concise News reports that the medics also confirm they are awaiting further specialist reviews which will determine the Uruguayan’s recovery plan.

In a similar vein, Head Coach, Mikel Arteta says Torreira remains “positive” despite sustaining a fractured foot in the Gunners’ 5th Round FA Cup triumph over ‘Pompey’.

The 24-year-old only lasted 13 minutes after picking up the injury at Fratton Park, but the London club’s head coach says it is too early to say how long he will be out for.

“He was quite positive this morning (Thursday),” Arteta stated.

“I spoke with him and he was in pain. We don’t really know exactly the extent of the injury.

“He needs to see the specialist tomorrow (Friday) here in London and we will know more about it.

“For sure since I joined, the amount of things that happened [fitness wise] is enormous, but we just have to try to adapt,” he added.

“It’s part of football. It doesn’t only happen to us, unfortunately, it also happens to many other teams. So we cannot be crying about that. It is what it is.

“Sometimes it’s bad luck, sometimes it’s part of the game we play and sometimes things that we can avoid and do better as well but it is what it is.”