Don’t Marry Career Lady And Expect Her To Stay At Home- Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie known for always dishing advice on social media, has advised men against marrying career women and expecting them to be full house wives.

According to Edochie, women have their dreams just like men and deserve to achieve them too.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the actor and politician advised men who want prefer full housewives to go for such women, rather than killing women’s dreams.

“Don’t marry a career lady and force her to stay at home. You fail am bros. Women deserve to be successful and achieve their dreams too.

If you don’t want your wife to work or do business simply marry the one that doesn’t want to do anything. You’ll have a great life together, ” he tweeted.

Edochie, in a recent tweet said women should not be seen as people that must be controlled, but as partners even though the man is the head of the house.

Perhaps, his opinion is for men who think women have no say in different issues that pertains to the family.

According to the actor, women should be involved in their husbands’ businesses and their opinions should be sought every now and then.

“The man is the head of the home. That’s certain. But women should be seen as partner not people that must be controlled.

“If you have a good woman, involve her in ur business, seek her opinion on different issues, believe me you’ll be amazed at your progress. Women get power oo!