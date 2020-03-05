Coronavirus: Nigeria Orders Airlines To Issue Health Forms To Passengers

All airlines operating international and regional flights into Nigeria have been directed to issue health declaration forms to their passengers and crew members before arriving in the country due to the coronavirus.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) gave the directive on Thursday, according to a statement issued by the agency’s spokesman, Sam Adurogboye.

“In view of the above, airlines are to remind passengers to provide factual address and phone numbers to enhance contact tracing in case there is a need to do so,” Adurogboye said.

He explained that the health declaration forms would be collected and evaluated by the personnel of the Port Health Services on the arrival of the passengers and crew members.

According to the statement, the collected health forms would be returned to the airlines by the Port Health Services at the various international airports in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health had, last Thursday, confirmed the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Africa’s most populous country.

The country’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the case was an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and recently returned from Milan, Italy.

“The case is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on the 25th of February 2020. He was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos,” the minister had said.