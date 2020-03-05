Coronavirus: Champions League Coach Speaks On Playing UCL Match Behind Closed Doors

Olympique Lyon boss, Rudi Garcia has admitted that he does not know if the return leg against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) will “be played behind closed doors or outside of Italy”.

Concise News reports that the return leg in the last 16 of the Champions League has been affected by the recent coronavirus fears in Italy and different suggestions, including bringing the match outside of the country.

The Lyon coach conceded that he does not have any new information regarding the situation and wanted to focus on Sunday’s match in Ligue 1.

“We honestly don’t know when we will play against the Bianconeri,” he told reporters after a defeat to PSG in the French Cup.

“We just have to think about Sunday’s game against Lille.

“Then we’ll see if we’ll play behind closed doors or away from Italy. We’ll certainly know soon.”

‘Playing Games Behind Closed-Doors Right Thing To Do’ – Inter President

In related news, Inter Milan President Steven Zhang says “closing doors but continuing matches is the right thing to do.”

A decision was finally announced by the Government yesterday that sporting events will be played behind closed doors until April 3, as the positive cases in Italy went above 3,000, including 107 deaths.

“Closing doors but continuing matches is the right thing to do,” Zhang told BBC Sport.

The original proposal last week had been to play Juventus-Inter without fans from the most-affected areas, specifically, Lombardy (whose capital is Milan), Emilia-Romagna and Veneto, was rejected by Inter, then ruled out by the local authorities, who simply postponed the game.

“From a moral standpoint, as President of a football club and a manager in an organisation who are involved in these events, I just cannot accept this kind of proposal and I cannot let public health be put in this difficult condition,” added Zhang.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of game it is, it doesn’t matter if it was 24 hours or 48 hours, we knew the situation was not going to be gone.

“The right thing to do was to reject the proposal. I had to do what was morally correct, even though it was difficult to say no. But we made the right choice and now people realise it was correct.

“As a football club, we have a responsibility to deliver the right message. Safety is the highest priority. Closing the doors to a match is difficult for many reasons but in the end, in order to continue with the calendar and continue with normal activities, we have to take these decisions.

“I am not worried closing doors will affect the performance of the team. What I am worried about is putting public safety at risk by doing these kinds of events in front of spectators.”