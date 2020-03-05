Coronavirus: Abuja Isolation Centre Still Under Construction, Senate President Laments

There is no isolation centre yet in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, for cases of the dreaded coronavirus, Concise News reports.

It was learned on Wednesday that the facility being built at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, is still under construction.

And addressing journalists after an inspection of the facility, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, lamented that the sum of N620 million budgeted to set up the centre had not been released.

“We are going to get across to the Minister of Finance and all the other authorities who have anything to do with this, to release this money between today and tomorrow (Thursday) latest,” he said.