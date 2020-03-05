Home » Coronavirus: Abuja Isolation Centre Still Under Construction, Senate President Laments

Coronavirus: Abuja Isolation Centre Still Under Construction, Senate President Laments

By - 43 mins on March 05, 2020
Coronavirus: Abuja Isolation Centre Still Under Construction, Senate President Laments

Senate President Ahmad Lawan (image courtesy Nigerian Senate)

There is no isolation centre yet in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, for cases of the dreaded coronavirus, Concise News reports.

It was learned on Wednesday that the facility being built at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada,  is still under construction.

And addressing journalists after an inspection of the facility, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, lamented that the sum of N620 million budgeted to set up the centre had not been released.

“We are going to get across to the Minister of Finance and all the other authorities who have anything to do with this, to release this money between today and tomorrow (Thursday) latest,” he said.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.