Buhari Swears In Yemi-Esan As Substantive Head Of Service

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan as the new Head of Civil Service.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted at the Executive Council Chamber of the State House at about 11:07 am before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting began.

President Buhari had earlier in September appointed Yemi-Esan in an acting capacity.

Born on August 13, 1964, she was appointed a Permanent Secretary in 2012 and served in the ministries of information, education and petroleum resources.

Yemi-Esan also served as the Secretary to the Committee on the Selection of Permanent Secretaries in the office of the Head of Service.

She was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, before he appointment as Acting |Head of Service.

Yemi-Esan succeeds Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, who’s retirement the President approved last week.