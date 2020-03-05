Buhari Removes Peterside As NIMASA Boss, Appoints New DG

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, has been reportedly removed from office by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Peterside, who is an ally to the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi was made the DG of the agency after Amaechi’s plan to have him as his successor as governor of Rivers State failed following Nyesom Wike’s victory in the 2015 election.

The Sun reports that the President also approved the appointment of the current Executive Director, Administration and Finance, Bashir Jamoh, as the new DG.

Peterside, who was appointed by the Buhari administration in 2016, is expected to end his tenure on March 10, 2020.

The 56-year-old Kaduna-born Jamoh is also the current President of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CiOTA).

He holds a PhD from the University of Port Harcourt, specialising in Logistics and Transport Management.

He also holds a master’s degree in Management from Korea Maritime and Ocean University, a post-graduate diploma in Management Sciences from Bayero University, Kano and a diploma in Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Jamoh is also said to have 32 years of professional experience in the transportation and maritime sector.

He is the author of the book “Harnessing Nigeria’s Maritime Assets: Past, Present, and Future.”

Jamoh joined NIMASA in 2003 as an assistant chief commercial officer, eastern and central zones

The Director, Press, Ministry of Transportation, Ojiekwe Eric, was quoted by the newspaper as saying, “that was the information I had. As soon as the ministry confirms it, we will issue a statement to that effect.”