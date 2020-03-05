Suspected Boko Haram fighters have attacked Dapchi town in Bursari area of Yobe state, northeast Nigeria.

Concise News learned that the terrorists attacked Dapchi – about 100 kilometres from Yobe’s capital, Damaturu, on Wednesday evening.

It was gathered that the attackers came to the town through neighbouring Jumbam village and set some residential houses and government structures on fire.

Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Sector 2 of Operation Lafiya Dole, Lieutenant Chinonso Oteh, said the details of the incident were unclear, but promised to give an update.

Meanwhile, the United States says it will give $7 million (N2.5 billion) reward to anyone with credible information that can lead to the arrest of Abubakar Shekau, the leader of Boko Haram.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the Rewards for Justice Program (RJP), the counterterrorism rewards program of the US Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service.

“The United States Department of State offers a reward up to $7m for information leading to the arrest of the terrorist, Abubakar Shekau, leader of Boko Haram,” the tweet reads.