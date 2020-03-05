Benue: Suspected Herdsmen Invade State’s Community, Sack Traditional Ruler

Suspected herdsmen on Thursday attacked the Mbanyiar community and chased away the acting District Head of Mbawa in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State from his residence, Concise News reports.

The herdsmen, who were alleged to be heavily armed with sophisticated weapons, also reportedly raped some female members of the traditional ruler’s family and destroyed crops stored in the barn.

The acting District Head Tyoor Oliver Chado, who spoke to newsmen, said the herdsmen last week also invaded the area and killed domestic animals including goats, pigs, and chickens and took others away.

He said the herdsmen, numbering about 11, attacked his house around 2 am, but he was able to flee.

According to him, his wife and two of his in-laws were tortured by the herdsmen who also destroyed his farm crops.

“Since the incident happened, I have not seen my wife and the two other in-laws, but the Livestock Guard who have gone to the area told me they were tortured and raped, but not killed.

“I have reported the matter to the police and sent transport to go and convey them back to Daudu where I am now taking refuge,” he noted.

Furthermore, Chado said the herdsmen also uprooted their cassava and used the melon and yam from his barn to feed their animals.

“The herdsmen are settled in Uvir, in Mbabai, and they usually come from there to attack our people.

“When they came last week, they chased away my people at Tse-Agudu and settled there. Tse-Agudu is less than a kilometer from my house,” he added.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benue State Command, Catherine Sewuese Anene, said she was yet to receive a report on the said matter.

Benue people still under herders attacks, killings – Rep member

In related news, Bob Tyough, representative of Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency of Benue State, has raised the alarm that herdsmen are still attacking and killing the people he represents.

In a statement, he said the reaction became necessary to counter claims of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) that it had ended killings in Benue.

“Just yesterday (Tuesday), four persons were killed and many others injured at Waya Community in Jato-Aka, Kwande Council Area,” his release stated.

“While I am not taking anything away from the commitment and gallantry of the military in the state, particularly troops of OPWS, I object to the claim that the troops have ended insecurity and flushed out all criminals from the state.

“I wish the Commander had seen Governor Samuel Ortom’s call as a voice of support. He and his team have no doubt done a commendable job, but they are also aware that their capacity needs to be strengthened to enable them to do better.”