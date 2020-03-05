BBNaija Star Teddy A Announces Arrival Of Baby Girl

Former BBNaija housemate Tope Adenibuyan aka Teddy A has taken to social media to announce the arrival of his baby girl with wife Bambam.
Concise News reports that Teddy A made the announcement in the early hours of Thursday.
Sharing a photo of him in the hospital, the reality star also announced the baby’s name, “Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan”
Teddy A and Bambam’s love journey started during their stay in the Big Brother house in 2018.
The couple’s love has bloomed over time, despite many thinking that their affair was a strategy during the “Double Wahala” show.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.