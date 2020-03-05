BBNaija Star Teddy A Announces Arrival Of Baby Girl

Former BBNaija housemate Tope Adenibuyan aka Teddy A has taken to social media to announce the arrival of his baby girl with wife Bambam.

Concise News reports that Teddy A made the announcement in the early hours of Thursday.

Sharing a photo of him in the hospital, the reality star also announced the baby’s name, “Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan”

Teddy A and Bambam’s love journey started during their stay in the Big Brother house in 2018.

The couple’s love has bloomed over time, despite many thinking that their affair was a strategy during the “Double Wahala” show.