Susan Peters Clarifies Comment On Women Marrying Two Husbands

Moments after stirring reactions on social media on Tuesday, Nollywood actress has shed light on her comment that said women should be allowed to marry two husbands.

Concise News reports that Peters had in a post said women should be allowed to marry two husbands incase thunder fires one.

She also asked if lide would be better with that, although she said she was asking for a friend.

But in a new Instagram post, the actress, who is a divorcee, said her post was misquoted.

She wrote “Una do well with this caption o, what I said versus what you people wrote because u want to drag traffic to your blogs . Please be careful, read what I wrote on that post . And i said WILL LIFE BE BETTER ? DOES THAT MEAN I SAID WOMEN SHOULD MARRY TWO HUSBANDS ?

“KEY BOARD WARRIORS MAKE UNA FREE ME !!! See me see local trouble, please read what I wrote on the actual post before using my name to sell news. Be warned !!!”