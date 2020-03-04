Read President Buhari’s Message To Obasanjo At 83

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his sacrifices for humanity, especially for the African continent.

Buhari’s commendation was contained in his message commemorating the former president’s 83rd birthday, noting that his commitment to Nigeria’s nationhood had been outstanding.

The President, in the message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, prayed to God to grant Chief Obasanjo longer life and strength, so he could continue in his service to the world.

“President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 83rd birthday, March 5, 2020, congratulating him for a life of courage, dedication and service to Nigeria, Africa, and humanity in general.

“President Buhari joins family members, friends and associates of the former president in celebrating the milestone, adding that Chief Obasanjo’s commitment to Nigerian nationhood remains outstanding and commendable, while also underscoring his sacrifices for the continent, including standing up for democracy in many countries.

“As the former president celebrates the auspicious occasion, President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant him longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation and the continent”, the statement said.