PSA World Rankings: Latest Nigerian Players Standings For March 2020

It is a mixed fortune for Nigerian squash players according to the latest global rankings for March 2020 released on Sunday by the world’s squash governing body, the Professional Squash Association (PSA).

Concise News reports that US-based Babatunde Ajagbe dropped to No.166 while Abdulrahaman Yusuf also slipped to No.407.

For a top local player, Sodiq Taiwo, he, however, moved fifty-six places to No.324.

Adegoke Onaopemipo, Adewale Amao, and Idowu Enimakure are placed No.248; No. 524 and No.385 respectively.

In the women’s category, Nigeria squash empress, Yemisi Olatunji dropped ten places to No.114

Her sister, Busayo, who climbed up to No.172 last month fell to No.181.

The full March PSA Men’s World Rankings top 20 📈#squash pic.twitter.com/u7WzvUe66H — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) March 1, 2020

Makin rises to No.10

On the international scene, Joel Makin became the first Welshman since David Evans in 2002 to break into the top 10 after the PSA Men’s World Rankings for March earlier this week.

Makin, the 25-year-old from Pembrokeshire, rises one place to No.10 as Egypt’s Mohamed Abouelghar falls out of the top 10 for the first time since September 2018.

The full March PSA Women’s World Rankings Top 20 📈#squash pic.twitter.com/ajFmamvUwb — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) March 1, 2020

In the Women’s World Rankings, Belgium’s Tinne Gilis achieved a career-high World Ranking of No.19 after breaking into the top 20 for the first time in her career.

The 21-year-old from Mol rises two places to leapfrog Egypt’s Nadine Shahin and former World Junior champion Rowan Elaraby to break the top 20.