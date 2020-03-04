Portuguese Football Legend Full Of Praise For Lukaku

Ex-Inter Milan player, Luis Figo has praised striker Romelu Lukaku, asserting that the big Belgian “could score anywhere”.

Concise News reports that Lukaku has flourished since arriving at San Siro from Manchester United last summer for €75m.

The 26-year-old has netted 23 times in all competitions for the Nerazzurri this term, and former Portuguese football icon, Figo says he is impressed with the ex-Chelsea frontman.

“He has been fantastic this year. He is happy, and I think you notice it,” Figo told L’Avenir.

“He scores a lot, it helps if the team is solid and believe in their chances of winning the Scudetto.

“There are many differences between Serie A and the Premier League, but he doesn’t surprise me.

“When you have a sense of goal like that, you will always score, even if you play in China.

“In theory, it is more difficult to score in Italy than in England, because there is less space and the teams are tactically stronger, but he is doing a great job.”