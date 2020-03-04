Oyo Assembly Passes Amotekun Bill Into Law

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the Oyo State Security Network Agency Bill 2020, codenamed Operation Amotekun into law.

Concise News reports that the passage of the bill followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Security and Special Duties led by Hon. Akeem Obadara representing Ibadan Northwest constituency.

The majority of the members of the assembly wore regalia likened to that of Amotekun (Leopard) to the house, which gave an insight that the bill would be discussed at the plenary.

The session started with a clause by clause consideration of the bill before the eventual third reading and final adoption and passage.

Obadara who gave the report of the committee to the house at the plenary on Tuesday maintained that the bill is a product of extensive deliberation by critical stakeholders.

Speaker of the House, Adebo Ogundoyin in his remarks maintained that the House had fulfilled its fundamental responsibility of making people-oriented laws that would guarantee adequate protection of lives and property of the people in the state.

He expressed optimism that the bill when signed into law by Governor Seyi Makinde would stem the tide of kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery in the state.

“By passing this bill, we have made history and we will be creating big strides towards providing and ensuring that all persons travelling along the highways, major roads, remote areas, hinterland and forest are free to participate in their normal social and economic life without fear or hindrance.

“One of the major concerns has always been the issue of kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and all other forms of criminalities. We believe that this bill will provide the needed security for our people.

“We can be rest assured that the implementation will be thorough because we have not passed this bill in vain.