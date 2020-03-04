Oshiomhole: Police Take Over APC Secretariat In Abuja

Police in Abuja has taken over the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday.
Concise News understands that Justice Danlami Senchi of FCT High Court in Maitama ruled that Oshiomhole should step aside pending the determination of the substantive suit seeking his perpetual removal.
The judge ruled that political parties must be bound by their constitution and having been suspended by his ward, Oshiomhole is restrained from functioning as the National Chairman of APC.
The judge also ordered the APC to deny him access to the party secretariat, as he fixed hearing for April 7 and 8, 2020.
Recall that the Edo State chapter of the party had, on 12 November, 2019, suspended the former governor of Edo over his role in the crisis rocking the party in the state.
