Oshiomhole Files For Stay Of Action Over Suspension

Former Governor of Edo State Adams Oshiomhole has filed for a stay of execution of action over an Abuja High Court interim order suspending him as the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chief Press Secretary to the APC Chairman, Simon Egbebulem, said that the legal team of Oshiomhole is studying the matter.

He added that the chairman has filed for a stay of execution and Appealed the ruling.

According to Egbebulem: “With these processes, Oshiomhole remains the National Chairman of the party”.

Concise News reports that a High Court in Maitama, Abuja, Wednesday suspended Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the ruling APC.

Concise News understands that Justice Danlami Senchi ruled that Oshiomhole should step aside pending the determination of the substantive suit seeking his perpetual removal.

The judge ruled that political parties must be bound by their constitution and having been suspended by his ward, Oshiomhole is restrained from functioning as the National Chairman of APC.

The judge also ordered the APC to deny him access to the party secretariat, as he fixed hearing for April 7 and 8, 2020.

Recall that the Edo State chapter of the party had, on 12 November 2019, suspended the former governor of Edo over his role in the crisis rocking the party in the state.