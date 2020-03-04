Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, says the purpose of God for Nigeria in his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), “will now be fulfilled”, following the suspension of the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, by an Abuja court.

Concise News reports that Justice Danlami Senchi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, on Wednesday, ruled that Oshiomhole should step aside pending the determination of the substantive suit seeking his perpetual removal.

The judge ruled that political parties must be bound by their constitution and having been suspended by his ward, Oshiomhole is restrained from functioning as the National Chairman of APC.

Addressing party members during the Edo South Senatorial rally of the APC in Benin city, Obasaki, who is at loggerheads with his predecessor over the soul of the party in the state, said the ruling was God’s plan.

“When we planned this meeting last week to meet with all our executives, we did not know that God has plan for us today,” Obaseki, who is seeking reelection, said.

“No man is God. God is God. No man can play God. With what God has done today, what we should do now is to just thank him.

“The meaning of what happened today is that peace has now finally come to our party. The purpose of God for Nigeria in our party will now be fulfilled.

“My problem with Comrade Oshiomhole is that when people started saying that they were Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), I called him and urged him to denounce them.

“I told him to come out and say something. I told him ‘Comrade, denounce them, you are the national chairman; dissociate yourself from these people that are destroying our party.’ Up till today, he did not.”

The Edo State chapter of the party had, on 12 November, 2019, suspended the former governor of Edo over his role in the crisis rocking the party in the state.