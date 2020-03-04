NPFL: Kano Pillars Sympathize With Lobi Stars Over Fire Accident

In the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Kano Pillars have sympathized with Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi over the fire incident that occurred to them on their way back home from Ilorin after their Match Day 22 clash with Kwara United in the ongoing 2019/2020 domestic season.

Concise News reports that in a statement signed by the Media Officer of the Federation Cup champions, Rilwanu Idris Malikawa, Pillars were shocked upon hearing the news of the sad event.

Rangers Int’L F.C sympathize with Lobi Stars on fire incident

In related news, the management, coaches, players, and staff of Rangers International of Enugu commiserate with the management, players, and officials of Lobi Stars over the fire incident that razed their team bus on their way home after Matchday 22 engagement in Ilorin on Monday night.

Despite the loss of valuables to the fire incident, Rangers thanked the almighty God that no life was lost.

G.M/CEO of the Enugu side, Prince Davidson Owumi described the incident as unfortunate stressing, “No doubt, it is a very unfortunate incidence but we have to look at the positives as no life was lost. May God grant management, coaches, and players the grace to bear the losses.

“Our Prayers go to everyone at Lobi Stars Football Club and hope that such an ugly incident will never befall Nigerian football again.”