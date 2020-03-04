Nollywood: Stephanie Okereke-Linus Opens Up On Marriage Experience

Amidst news of Nollywood marriage crashes, actress Stephanie Okereke-Linus has said that she is enjoying her union which has been very good to her.

Okereke-Linus made this known in a recent chat where she opened up on her marriage experience.

The actress, who got married in 2012, stated that she was grateful for being with someone she loves and has no regret or whatsoever.

She said “marriage has been very good to me and it has been a wonderful experience all the way. I am happy that I am with someone I love and we are both happy to be sharing the rest of our lives with each other. I have no regrets about getting married at the time I did as I believe that God’s time is the best”.

The actress married Idahosa Linus in a classy societal ceremony in Paris exactly years ago.

Their union was said to have begun like a fairy-tale.