Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Wednesday, March 4th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Wednesday, March 4th, 2020.

Coronavirus: Nigeria Disease Control Agency Boss Quarantined

The Director-General of Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Ihekweazu Chikwe, has been quarantined for 14 days due to concerns about coronavirus. According to the Minister of Health, Dr. Ehanire Osagie, Ihekweazu was placed in isolation because he recently returned from China, a country currently being plagued by the deadly COVID-19 virus. Ehanire made this revelation known while briefing the Senate on Tuesday about efforts being taken to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

Coronavirus: Chinese Man Quarantined In Lagos Tests Negative

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, Tuesday said the Chinese man quarantined in the state had tested negative for coronavirus. Concise News reports that the Commissioner for Health in the state, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said that the Chinese national, Si Wenqhuan, had arrived in Nigeria on Monday evening with cough. He said that he was coughing seriously at the Lagos airport and had to be taken into isolation immediately.

Supreme Court Dismisses Ihedioha’s Application For Judgment Review

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the application of Emeka Ihedioha seeking a review of the judgment that removed him from office of governor of Imo state. After hearing the application, a panel of judges led by Ibrahim Muhammad, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), dismissed it.

Imo Governorship: PDP Reacts To Supreme Court Verdict On Judgment Review

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the verdict of the Supreme Court on the review of its judgment on the Imo state governorship election. A seven-man panel of judges, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Tuesday dismissed the application filed by the PDP candidate. Six of the judges on the panel agreed with the apex court’s verdict while Justice Chima Nweze gave a dissenting judgment, stressing that the decision ought to be reviewed.

Amotekun Bill Passed By Ogun, Osun Lawmakers

The Ogun and Osun State Houses of Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill seeking establishment of the Amotekun Corps – a security outfit in the southwest states.

Reps Consider Plenary Suspension For Two Weeks Over Coronavirus

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has agreed to suspend plenary for two weeks to allow the National Assembly to prepare adequately against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The green chamber said on Tuesday that the two-week suspension would also give the federal lawmakers the chance to be tested for the deadly virus. However, the lawmakers did not disclose when the suspension will start and end.

Coronavirus: NYSC Speaks On Using Corps Members’ February Allowance To Combat Infection

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has dismissed rumours that corps members’ February allowance will be used in fight against coronavirus in Nigeria. The scheme said, “The attention of the NYSC has been drawn to an announcement purported to have been issued by the director-general to the effect that the February allowance of corps members had been channelled towards the fight against coronavirus.”

FA Cup: Chelsea Knock Liverpool Out

Chelsea have reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after recording a 2-0 win over Premier League leaders Liverpool on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge. The Reds, who suffered their second successive defeat of this season, made seven changes to the side that lost surprisingly at Watford on Saturday.

