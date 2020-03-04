Mike Bamiloye On Marriage: You’ll Have Satan’s Cousin As Suitor If You Rush

Mike Bamiloye, founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries International has a message for single women who are under pressure to get married.

Bamiloye, in an Instagram post, in the early hours of Wednesday said that women who are in haste to get married will end up getting Satan’s cousin as suitors.

“If you are too much in haste to get hooked in marriage, Satan will quickly package one of his cousins for you as a suitor.

According to the evangelist, it is pertinent to maintain patience while in search of a suitor, so as not to have Satan as an in-law

He admonished them to rather wait for God’s timing.

“You really don’t want to know what it means to have Satan for an in-law! Pay all the price of patience you can pay now. The Lord’s choice is worth waiting for. ”