Mike Bamiloye On Marriage: You’ll Have Satan’s Cousin As Suitor If You Rush

Mike Bamiloye, founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries International has a message for single women who are under pressure to get married.
Bamiloye, in an Instagram post, in the early hours of Wednesday said that women who are in haste to get married will end up getting Satan’s cousin as suitors.
“If you are too much in haste to get hooked in marriage, Satan will quickly package one of his cousins for you as a suitor.
According to the evangelist, it is pertinent to maintain patience while in search of a suitor, so as not to have Satan as an in-law
He admonished them to rather wait for God’s timing.
“You really don’t want to know what it means to have Satan for an in-law! Pay all the price of patience you can pay now. The Lord’s choice is worth waiting for. ”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.