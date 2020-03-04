Latest Coronavirus Update For Today, Wed., March 4th 2020

Welcome to the coverage of the latest coronavirus update for today Wednesday, March 4th, 2020, on Concise News.

The Director-General of Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Ihekweazu Chikwe, has been quarantined for 14 days due to concerns about coronavirus.

According to the Minister of Health, Dr. Ehanire Osagie, Ihekweazu was placed in isolation because he recently returned from China, a country currently being plagued by the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Ehanire made this revelation known while briefing the Senate on Tuesday about efforts being taken to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, Tuesday said the Chinese man quarantined in the state had tested negative for coronavirus.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said that the Chinese national, Si Wenqhuan, had arrived in Nigeria on Monday evening with cough.

He said that he was coughing seriously at the Lagos airport and had to be taken into isolation immediately.

Spain has recorded its first coronavirus death, the Reuters news agency reports, citing a Valencian health official.

It was learned that the victim, a man, who died on 13 February, was killed by the virus, according regional health chief Ana Barcelo.

Before the man’s death was made known, Spain’s Health Ministry had announced that several sporting events would be held behind closed doors, while medical conferences will be canceled in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

Senegal and Tunisia have confirmed coronavirus cases, making it five countries, including Nigeria, in Africa where the virus infection has been recorded.

That’s all for now on the latest coronavirus news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this online news medium.