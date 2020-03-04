Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Wednesday, March 4th 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Wednesday, March 4th, 2020.
Here are the latest Biafra news headlines
Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Announces ‘Emergency’ Broadcast
The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu will address “Biafrans” on Tuesday.
The pro-Biafra leader is ramping up diplomatic outreach that will compel a Biafran Referendum. Read more here.
Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Sends ‘Epic’ Message To Int’l Community
The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has asked the international community to stop ‘standing on the sidelines’ and act “now” amid what he termed continued “human rights violations against Christians in Nigeria”.
The pro-Biafra leader is ramping up diplomatic outreach that will compel a Biafran Referendum. Read more here.
And that’s all on the latest Biafra news headlines on Concise News for today. More Biafra and Nigerian news headlines are on this dependable website! Do enjoy the rest of your day.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.