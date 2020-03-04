Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Wednesday, March 4th 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Wednesday, March 4th, 2020.

Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Announces ‘Emergency’ Broadcast

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu will address “Biafrans” on Tuesday.

The pro-Biafra leader is ramping up diplomatic outreach that will compel a Biafran Referendum. Read more here.

Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Sends ‘Epic’ Message To Int’l Community

The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has asked the international community to stop ‘standing on the sidelines’ and act “now” amid what he termed continued “human rights violations against Christians in Nigeria”.

