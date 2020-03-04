Kwankwaso Speaks On Being Investigated By EFCC For Fraud Allegation

Former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has denied being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for contracts awarded during his time as defence minister.

The former Senator disclosed this in a statement issued by his Principal Private Secretary, Muhammad Inuwa Ali, on Tuesday.

Kwankwaso denied media reports which claimed that he was being investigated for fraudulent contracts awarded at the Federal Ministry of Defence, saying the news was untrue and mischievous.

The statement read: “The allegation that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and his (former) aides, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the current Governor of Kano State, who was a Special Assistant to Senator Kwankwaso at the Ministry of Defence and Abba Yusuf, who was the Personal Assistant to Sen. Kwankwaso at the same ministry are being investigated for fraudulent contract awards in the federal Ministry of Defence, is both mischievous and untrue.

“One of the media outlets even alleged that Abba Yusuf and Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje have collected N30 million and N50 million naira respectively.

“We wish to put the record straight and draw the attention of the general public that during the said period which the alleged fraudulent contracts took place which is 2007; Senator Kwankwaso was not the Minister of Defense.

“He resigned from that position in November 2006 to free himself to contest for the governorship ticket of the PDP in Kano State. In fact, the only position he was holding at that time was representing the Northwest region on the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“During the same period, Dr. Ganduje was in Ndjamena as Executive Secretary, Lake Chad Basin Commission and there was no way either Senator Kwankwaso or any of his aides at that material time could have been involved in the alleged defence contract scam.

“We, therefore, draw the attention of all respected media organizations particularly the print media to desist from publishing such unsubstantiated stories which will not only tarnish the image of reputable individuals but also the media outlets themselves.”