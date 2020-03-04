Kano Assembly To Investigate Emir Sanusi Over Alleged Misconduct

Concise News reports that the Chairman Committee on Local Government and Emirates, Hon. Zubairu Masu, made this kn0wn during plenary on Wednesday.

According to Masu, the petition was submitted by two people requesting the house to make a necessary and thorough investigation about the allegations, they claim is contrary to the culture and tradition of the people of Kano.

The report was submitted to the House Committee on petitions for considerations.

The assembly also constituted a committee headed by the Deputy Speaker, Hamisu Chidare and seven others to investigate the petition against the Emir.

Meanwhile, a source within the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, said Emir Sanusi has been invited over to answer questions on alleged corruption charges leveled against him.

Emir Sanusi has been accused by the Kano state government over allegations of misappropriation of over N3.4 billion funds meant for Kano Emirate.