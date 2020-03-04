Kaduna Killings: Shehu Sani Replies El-rufai On Negotiations With Bandits

Former Kaduna senator Shehu Sani has said that the state governor Nasir El-rufai must be ready to fight bandits if he will not negotiate with them.

Concise News reports that El-rufai, while reacting to killings of over 50 people in Giwa and Igabi Local Government Areas by bandit on Sunday, said he would not negotiate with terrorists.

According to the governor, the situation would have been worse, if not for the intervention by security personnel on land and in the air.

He therefore maintained that his government is not and will never negotiate with bandits, while also advocating their prompt elimination when they are identified.

He said; “I assure the people that there will be no negotiations with bandits, the proper response to the criminals is a sustained offensive by security agencies.

“The situation is tragic, sad and pathetic. In this village alone 41 corpses were buried, according to the Imam. In the other villages two or three were attacked. Bandits attacked these villages, needlessly killed people and properties were destroyed.

“The security agencies were able to attack them both from the ground and air and most of the bandits were wiped out.”

Reacting to El-fufai’s comment on his Twitter handle, Sani said if the governor opts in for negotiation with the bandits, he must be ready to appease them everyday and if he chooses otherwise, the security agencies should be well equipped in fight against them.

“If you choose to negotiate with the bandits who kill our people,you must be ready to appease and please them every day;If you choose not to negotiate with the bandits,you must be equipped and ready to fight them every second.